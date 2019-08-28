{{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — Carpetland USA Milwaukee Inc., a provider of carpet and flooring solutions in southeastern Wisconsin, is giving back to the community in which it operates by donating up to $10,000 of flooring to two individuals and their favorite animal charities.

The Carpetland $10,000 Flooring Makeover for Charity is the latest company’s charitable endeavor. To participate, people need to enter their information and then nominate their favorite southeastern Wisconsin Animal Charity. Participants will be entered into a drawing that will take place mid-October. Carpetland USA will then draw two winners and allocate $2,500 of flooring to each winner and donate $2,500 worth of new flooring to each winner’s favorite charity for $10,000 flooring makeover.

For details, rules and regulations or to enter, go to https://carpetlandusaflooringcenter.com/carpetland-charity-makeover-2. The charity must be a registered non-profit organization in southeastern Wisconsin. Participants must be 18 years old or older. The deadline to enter is Oct. 15. Winners to be announced and notified by Nov. 1.

