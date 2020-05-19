Carp roundup set June 6-7

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERFORD — The Fox River Citizens Against Underwater Silt & Erosion (FRCAUSE) will sponsor a Carp Roundup all day Saturday and Sunday, June 6-7, at the Village Hall, 123 N. River St. The roundup is held each year on the DNR designated free fishing weekend. The hope is to encourage people who don’t usually fish to help reduce the carp population in the river.

Individuals as well as groups are invited to participate. Volunteers from FRCAUSE handle collection and counting of the carp.

Carp compete with native game fish for food and spawning territory. They are bottom feeders that eat game fish eggs and make the water muddy and cloudy rummaging for food. Muddy water leads to increased algae growth and reduced oxygen content in the water. This gives carp an advantage since carp can tolerate low oxygen content significantly better than native game fish.

FRCAUSE is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization working to improve the quality of the Fox River and Tichigan Lake. Donations to FRCAUSE are tax deductible. Donations can be mailed to: Fox River CAUSE, P.O. Box 297, Waterford, WI 53185.

For more information, send e-mail to FRCAUSE@gmail.com or go to frcause.org.

