SOMERS — Nancy Carlson of Hawthorn Hollow has been chosen to receive the 2019 Champion of Conservation for her work with connecting Kenosha and Racine students to the Great Lakes through her many years of working for the waters of Lake Michigan and establishing the WATERshed program.
This award program, sponsored by the Lake Michigan Stakeholders, recognizes and awards outstanding environmental achievements in Wisconsin’s Lake Michigan basin to restore, improve or enhance Lake Michigan or any of the watersheds that flow into the lake as part of the basin.
Carlson was honored at this year’s Lake Michigan Day Aug. 9 at Wisconsin Maritime Museum in Manitowoc. Lake Michigan Day is designed to highlight the significant opportunities for continued restoration and protection of Lake Michigan, and the broader Great Lakes basin, while recognizing the ongoing challenges facing the lakes.
