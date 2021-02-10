Carl Fields to be honored for service at Racine Interfaith Coalition breakfast this Saturday

RACINE — The Racine Interfaith Coalition will host a Love & Justice Breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, via Zoom.
The Community Outstanding Service Award will be presented to Carl Fields, program manager for the Hospitality Center.
Vicky Selkowe, manager of Strategic Initiatives & Community Partnerships for the City of Racine, will speak on the Financial Empowerment Center and other city projects.
A clergy bakery auction will also take place.
The cost is $20 to participate in support of RIC. Register on the RIC Facebook page or join Zoom meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2754614756.
For more information on RIC, go to ricracine.org.
