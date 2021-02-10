 Skip to main content
Carl Fields to be honored for service at Racine Interfaith Coalition breakfast this Saturday
Carl Fields to be honored for service at Racine Interfaith Coalition breakfast this Saturday

Carl Fields

Fields

RACINE — The Racine Interfaith Coalition will host a Love & Justice Breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, via Zoom.

The Community Outstanding Service Award will be presented to Carl Fields, program manager for the Hospitality Center.

Vicky Selkowe

Selkowe

Vicky Selkowe, manager of Strategic Initiatives & Community Partnerships for the City of Racine, will speak on the Financial Empowerment Center and other city projects.

A clergy bakery auction will also take place.

The cost is $20 to participate in support of RIC. Register on the RIC Facebook page or join Zoom meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2754614756.

For more information on RIC, go to ricracine.org.

