KENOSHA — The Carthage College Business and Professional Coalition presents “Caring for the Community: Creating a Culture of Mental Health” at noon Wednesday, Feb 15, in the Todd Wehr Center on campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive. Doors open for lunch and networking at 11:30 a.m. for the free event.

This luncheon will bring together corporate, public health and campus experts to dive deep into the current mental health crisis. As an issue that crosses many different modes of being and belonging, mental health affects the well-being of our employees, our students and the community at large. The panelists will explore how to cultivate mental wellness across different settings to support a broader mental health culture for all.

Kelly Smith, Carthage’s assistant dean of student health and wellness and director of the Health and Counseling Center, will moderate the discussion.

"Mental wellness is integral to overall health,” says Smith, “It affects our relationships, performance, and physical health. I'm excited to explore all the ways to support whole-person health with my fellow panelists."

Panelists will include John Huggett, vice president of central operations for the Boldt Co., who launched the Gatekeeper Peer-to-Peer assistance and suicide prevention program at Boldt worksites; Kari Foss, behavioral health manager for Kenosha County, who is responsible for the mobile outreach units with data-driven wrap-around care that were deployed in Kenosha throughout the pandemic; and Linda Wholgemuth, senior vice president and COO of Froedtert South, which has opened a new inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facility in the Froedtert South Hospital in Downtown Kenosha.

Registration is required; go to carthage.edu/community/business-professional-coalition. To learn more about this event, contact Katharine Keenan at kkeenan@carthage.edu or 262-551-6464.