Caregiving is topic of virtual event

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Professional and Continuing Education Office, in partnership with the Helen Daniels Bader Foundation, is hosting a free virtual community event about difficult caregiving conversations with loved ones from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1.

Fern Pessin, author of “I’ll Be Right There: A Guidebook for Adults Caring for Their Aging Parents,” will share her insights on safe, non-threatening ways to bring up sensitive topics such as driving, moving, safety, and financial and legal matters. Participants will learn how to reduce stress and avoid getting overwhelmed by emergencies while their loved one’s decline physically and cognitively.

Caregiving professionals will be able to apply these techniques in their work to support their interactions with family caregivers of their clients/patients. Fern offers her perspective as that of a daughter who has been called into service by her family, a certified home health aide and a caregiver mentor.

Advance registration is required; go to uwp.edu/HHS, call 262-595-3340 or email continuing.ed@uwp.edu.

