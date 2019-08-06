{{featured_button_text}}

KENOSHA — The fifth annual Art of the Car car show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, on the south lawn of the Anderson Arts Center, 6501 Third Ave. (rain or shine).

The cost is $10 to register a car. There is no admission fee for spectators. Registration is from 8 to 11 a.m. The first 100 participants will receive a dash plaque; all hoods and trunks must be open for judging. Awards will be presented at 3 p.m.

A DJ will play music of the '50s and '60s, food will be sold and a silent auction will be held.

Sponsorships and auction donations will be accepted. Call 262-925-8040 for more information.

Proceeds benefit the Anderson Arts Center's Kids Art Camp program. Go to www.kempercenter.com for details.

