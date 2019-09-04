FRANKSVILLE — The Mount Pleasant Police Department is teaming up with the Case High School Criminal Justice Club and Patriot Club to host its fifth annual Car/Motorcycle show at noon Sunday, Sept. 8, at Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, 9416 Northwestern Ave.
The show is open to all automobiles and motorcycles with a $10 donation entry. There is no fee for spectators. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. The first 75 participants will receive a custom dash plaque. Trophies will be awarded to the car and motorcycle voted Best in Show.
Additionally, there will be a silent auction, food trucks from the Franksville Food Truck Festival, music and raffles. The Franksville Craft Beer Garden will be open.
Proceeds generated from this event will go to a scholarship fund established for high school students interested in furthering their education and to local veterans. Since 2015 the Mount Pleasant Police Officer's Association has awarded nine scholarships to deserving students.
