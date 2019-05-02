LYONS — The St. Mary’s Memorial Food Pantry Car and Bike Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 23, in Lyons. Rain date is June 29.
For seven years, Bill Steinhoff and his family have organized what has been deemed the “Best Little Car Show Around” but has since outgrown their previous location.
“Lyons is a perfect setting for this type of event and would like to encourage the community to get involved,” said Steinhoff.
The show supports the Pell Lake St. Mary’s Memorial Food Pantry where they serve approximately 200 to 250 meals per week and collect winter outerwear for distribution.
Lyons For A Better Neighborhood(LBN), a local business and community group with a variety of events in the planning stages, will be collaborating with Steinhoff and his family to bring together a family friendly event for the Lyons community.
While the Car and Bike Show will headline the days activities, Steinhoff has invited the High Hitchin’ Pullers, a nonprofit garden tractor eliminator pulling organization. The LBN has invited The Youth of Gravity to headline the Tunes on the Trail. There will be children's activities and raffles. Food will be available and local establishments will serve beverages.
For more information, call 217-671-1117.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.