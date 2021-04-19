 Skip to main content
Canoe, kayak rentals now open at River Bend
River Bend kayak photo

River Bend Nature Center offers daily canoe and kayak rentals.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, offers daily canoe and kayak rental services for people to paddle on the Root River.

Paddling is for anybody looking for an opportunity to get out and enjoy the outdoors, explore the river, and see birds and wildlife. Paddling is described as a fun and easy low-impact workout and a mental health booster.

Rentals begin at 8 a.m. Monday through Friday and all boats must be back by 4 p.m.

Rentals begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday and all boats must be back by 5 p.m.

The cost to rent a boat is $25 for three hours. For reservations, call 262-639-1515 or email info@RiverBendNatureCenterRacine.org. For more information, go to riverbendracine.org.

