Candy Crawl and Halloween Scavenger Hunt in Downtown Racine

RACINE — Downtown Racine’s fourth annual Candy Crawl and Halloween Scavenger Hunt will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 22 and 29.
More than 30 participating Downtown businesses will be passing out treats to costumed children.
In addition, a self-guided Halloween themed scavenger hunt will provide family fun to find spooky objects in store windows. Scavenger hunt forms can be downloaded at RacineDowntown.com or picked up at the Downtown Racine Corp. office, 425 Main St., beginning Oct. 15. Completed forms can be dropped off to the DRC office and will be entered to win one of three children’s prize packs.
The scavenger hunt map also includes the Candy Crawl giveaway locations.
