Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to make two stops Dec. 2

RACINE COUNTY — The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is coming to town, and it is set to make two Racine County stops this year instead of one.

The first will be at the Sturtevant Amtrak Depot, 9900 E. Exploration Court, a customary stop on the festive route. That’s scheduled for 6:50 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2. The new stop will be at The Depot Tavern, 11402 Highway G, in Caledonia, on the same day at 8 p.m.

The Depot Tavern and Parker Power Equipment will also host a community fundraising party for the Racine County Food Bank beginning at 4 p.m. Party-goers are asked to bring nonperishable food and cash donations for the food bank.

Highway G will be closed from highways H to V from 6 to 10 p.m. Three shuttle buses will be available for transporting party-goers from these locations:

Swan’s Pumpkin Farm, 5930 Highway H, beginning at 5 p.m.

Phantom Fireworks, 2086 27th St. (west Frontage Road and Highway G), beginning at 5 p.m.

St. Louis Church, 13207 Highway G, beginning at 6 p.m.

The cost is $5 to ride the shuttle. There is no charge for ages 15 and younger. The last shuttle to The Depot departs the shuttle parking lots at 7 p.m.