Campaign kickoff, Day of Caring is Sept. 8
MOUNT PLEASANT — The United Way’s campaign kickoff and Day of Caring will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave.
Attendees may bring their friends, family and co-workers to participate in Racine County’s largest one-day volunteer opportunity. Last year, more than 250 volunteers were placed at 10 different site locations throughout Racine County. Before getting to work, participants will enjoy a light breakfast and the official kickoff to the United Way Campaign season. Speakers will include Racine Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien and Rodney Prunty.
Breakfast will be held from 7:30 to 8 a.m., kickoff will be from 8 to 9 a.m., participants will travel to their volunteer location from 9 to 9:30 a.m. and volunteering will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Registration is required and free. To register or for more information, go to www.unitedwayracine.org.
One-room school program offered
BURLINGTON — Susan Apps-Bodilly, author of “One Room Schools: Stories from the Days of 1 Room, 1 Teacher, 8 Grades,” will be the featured speaker at a Burlington Historical Society program at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 9 at Veterans Terrace at Echo Park, 589 Milwaukee Ave. The program, which is free and open to the public, will be held in the Terrace’s Stars and Stripes Room.
Apps-Bodilly has been an elementary and middle school teacher for more than 25 years. She works in an urban school district with a diverse group of students. Her interest is in helping students discover their potential as learners and reach their own personal hopes and dreams. She loves guiding students in learning through integrated curriculum and using the process of inquiry to engage students in learning.
Her book about one room schools, written for young readers, was published by the Wisconsin Historical Society Press in 2013. The book was a finalist that year for the Midwest Book Awards in the Children’s Non-Fiction category.
Following her talk, Apps-Bodilly will sign copies of her book. The society will also display photos and memorabilia from one room schools in the Burlington and nearby areas.
Following the program, Burlington’s own one-room schoolhouse, known as Whitman School, will be open to visitors following the program. Whitman School is located in Schmaling Park at Sheldon and Beloit streets, a little west of McHenry Street near the NEL facility.
For information, contact the Burlington Historical Museum at 262-767-2884 or go to burlingtonhistory.org.
Big Sisters seek female volunteers
RACINE — Big Sisters of Greater Racine Inc. is looking for women to volunteer to become big sisters.
Big sisters spend time on a regular basis with their little sisters, who are girls between the ages of 5 and 14 years old. They are not substitute mothers, rather adult friends who provide encouragement and guidance to girls who can benefit from this type of one-one-one relationship.
Big sisters are matched with girls who are referred to the program by teachers, counselors, clergy or their parents. Little sisters are girls who want to be in the program. They may be from a single-parent home or they may have problems in school.
Big sisters offer motivation, help and encouragement.
To be a big sister, you must be 18 years old and have a valid driver’s license. Applicants are required to attend a one-hour orientation with the director of volunteers. They must also go through a screening process and police background check.
For more information on the Big Sisters of Greater Racine program, or to volunteer, call 262-633-8434.
Instruments wanted for LINK
RACINE — Since 1997, the Racine Arts Council has been offering the Lonely Instruments Need Kids (LINK) program to support the youth of our community and school music programs throughout Racine County by providing musical instruments to elementary and middle school children who are financially unable to purchase or rent an instrument. They are referred to the program by their teacher, principal or music director.
Donations of slightly used musical instruments in good playing condition are needed for the program. Cash donations are also needed for instrument repairs. Flutes, violins, saxophones, violas, clarinets and baritones are especially needed.
To donate, call the Racine Arts Council office at 262-635-0261 or send email to info@racineartscouncil.org.
