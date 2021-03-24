Camp Timber-Lee is open for business

Groups can be from a multitude of businesses or organizations looking to get away from the routine and reconnect. With Camp Timber-lee's vast activity, housing and dining options, groups from 25 to 300 can be facilitated.

According to a study done by CampMinder.com, 62% of summer camps closed in 2020 due to the impact of COVID-19. Although some of these camps may never reopen, some have been able to adjust to meet the needs of clients while ensuring their safety. For instance, Camp Timber-lee just finished its winterXtreme season without any reported cases of COVID-19. They adjusted some of their procedures and programming based off of guidelines from the CDC and the Wisconsin State Health Department.