Call for artists to explore the zodiac for an international virtual art exhibition

RACINE — Racine Art Museum invites artists across the globe to submit a digital entry to "What's Your Sign? RAM Virtual Community Art Show," RAM's third virtual exhibition. This exhibition will be accessible via tablets at RAM, 441 Main St., Oct. 12-Feb. 11, and viewable online at ramart.org during and after the formal exhibition dates.
The word zodiac describes an astrological system or, perhaps more often in popular context, the 12 regions that make up the system and identify as “signs.” These signs, associated with different animals or symbols, are also linked to personality traits and the specific day someone was born.
The upcoming RAM exhibition, "David R. Harper: Zodiac," a physical counterpart to the "RAM Virtual Community Art Show," will feature a series of sculptural works based on the zodiac signs. Harper uses imagery and metaphor to encourage people to think about how the meaning of an object can change based on who is interacting with it. Further, he hopes viewers will reflect on themselves, in his words: “to see themselves, based on their zodiac characteristics, in some way in the work.”
Entry is free and open to artists of all ages Makers are invited to submit innovative and imaginative work that investigates aspects of the zodiac. Potential interpretations of this theme include inventing personal astrological systems or tarot card art, reflecting on animal imagery for more grand ideas, or creating work related to stars and constellations.
All work submitted — one entry per person — must have been made after Jan. 1, 2020, and must not have been previously exhibited at Racine Art Museum or Wustum Museum of Fine Arts.
High-quality images of work must be submitted online by 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19.
Further information and a digital entry form are available on the RAM website, ramart.org.