Call for artists: 'Racine and Vicinity Show 2021'
From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
Regina Baker watercolor

"Tarail," a watercolor piece made by Regina Baker of Racine in 2016.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

RACINE — Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, a campus of the Racine Art Museum, continues a significant museum tradition with "Racine and Vicinity Show: All Media Juried Competition,

open June 16-Aug. 14. A glimpse into local talent, this juried exhibition showcases work from visual artists residing in Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties, along with Racine Art Museum members from outside the area.

Artists living within these counties ages 18 and older are invited to submit up to two original works. There is an entry fee of $20 per artist, which is waived for RAM members.

Juror for this year's show is Diana Bolander, who has been the curator at the Rahr-West Art Museum in Manitowoc since 2018. She has also served as curator at the Dennos Museum Center at Northwestern Michigan College and the Wright Museum of Art at Beloit College.

A virtual awards presentation will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 15. Artists who enter work in the exhibition, as well as members of the public, are invited to attend this virtual event, presented via Zoom.

Entries must be dropped off in-person at Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday or Saturday, April 9-10.

Further information and competition entry forms are available at ramart.org.

