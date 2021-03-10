Caledonia Police Department to offer its first Citizens Police Academy

The classes will provide an in-depth view into various areas of law enforcement. The educational program allows citizens the opportunity to learn about the issues that affect law enforcement efforts in the Village of Caledonia, and how to develop a partnership with the police department. Topics covered include media relations, a police ride-along, narcotics enforcement, defense and arrest tactics, criminal investigations, crime prevention, drunken driving detection, K9 program, use of force scenarios and equipment demonstrations.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old and live or work in Caledonia. There is no cost to participate. Applications are being accepted until 3 p.m. Friday, May 28. For more information or to request an application, contact Deputy Chief Shawn Engleman at 262-835-4423 or email him at sengleman@caledonia-wi.gov. Citizens Academy brochures and applications are also available at the Caledonia Police Department, 6900 Nicholson Road.