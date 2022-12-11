Caledonia mom publishes book of son's artwork

Name: Linda Clare Flashinski

Title of book and publisher: “Artwork of Todd Joseph Flashinski,” Old Homestead Press, 2022.

Current town/city of residence: Caledonia

Connection to Racine County: I grew up in Madison and lived briefly in San Jose, Calif., after marriage in 1974. We relocated to Racine in 1976 and I have been a Racine County resident ever since then. I have been active in many Racine area volunteer groups and I served on the Racine Unified School District Board of Education from 1993-99, being RUSD board president from 1996-99. Our children were graduates of the Racine Unified School District. We have five grandchildren.

Occupation: My bachelor’s was awarded from UW-Madison in 1968 in English/education. During my early years, I worked as a “writer-in-residence” at various local schools and around the state as well as writing for educational magazines. My background also includes: serving as an adjunct instructor of written communication at Gateway Technical College; serving as the associate director of Family Service of Racine from 1996-1999; and serving as the director of communication for the Racine Unified School District from 1999-2007. I also served as a radio host of “Education Matters” for WGTD from 2002 for 10 years. I was a columnist for The Journal Times with a column entitled “In What Light There Is.” In retirement, I focus on my writing, my family, my friends and volunteering.

Synopsis of book: The “Artwork of Todd Joseph Flashinski” was compiled following the death of Todd Flashinski from pancreatitis in March of 2021. Todd was an amazing artist whose artwork spanned from his childhood through his adulthood. Todd created a variety of many venues ranging from paintings and illustrations and photography and numerous other artforms over the years. The book combines an amazing array of artforms with a profound display of depth, empathy, introspection and humor.

The book makes a beautiful and fascinating coffee table book that promotes interest and discussion.

Is this your first book? No, this is my fourth book. I created two paperback books: “In What Light There Is,” a compilation of essays (columns) written over the years and published by Create Space, and “A Journey Through the Seasons,” also a compilation of writings and columns published by Old Homestead Press. In 2022, my book “Prairie Voices: A Journey Westward” was published by Olympia Publishers, London 2022. I have also written several family books.

Why did you write the book? When a parent loses a child at any age, the pain and anguish are never assuaged and never go away. Living with this reality and understanding the uniqueness of the artistic son I had lost, I was committed to create a legacy of his life as shown by his own creations.

How long did it take you to write the book? Because my son’s artwork had been created over many years, the creation of this book was able to be compiled within a year’s time.

How did you get interested in writing? I was a reader before I was a writer, and I remember early reading as such an exciting thing for me. When I was young it was those first words I recognized in the Dick and Jane books, and then the magic of “Caddie Woodlawn,” “Anne of Green Gables,” “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn,” “The Diary of Anne Frank,” and so much more. Words have always held a kind of mystery for me and I think most people who love reading would also like to write something lasting. The words of great writers consume me. Wanting to write was an offspring of reading good books.

Where is the book available for purchase? Amazon.

Is the book available at the library? Yes.