Caledonia Historical Society to host open house

CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Historical Society will host an open house from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at the Caledonia Historical Village, 7330 Five Mile Road. Buildings will be open with docents.
David Curran will be on the grounds with a display of muskets from both sides of the Civil War, both original and reproduction. His display is in honor of his grandfather, a Union Civil War veteran.
There is no admission fee; donations are accepted.
There is no open house on Sept. 18 as the buildings will be open on Sept. 10 during the Brewtown Cruisers Car Show.