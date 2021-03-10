 Skip to main content
Caledonia Conservancy seeks votes to win challenge
CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Conservancy has been nominated by the Racine Zoo for the 2021 Milwaukee Chapter of the American Association of Zookeepers (MAAZK) Conservation Challenge.

MAAZK is a nonprofit organization made up of professional zoo keepers and interested others dedicated to professional development and conservation efforts. Animal areas each nominated a conservation organization of its choosing.

The competition will run through March 22nd. The organization with the most votes will receive online fundraising support from AAZK and a portion of any funds raised will be matched by AAZK.

To vote, go to surveymonkey.com/r/PHNMGD8.

The Caledonia Conservancy's mission: "Committed to preserving land for future use. We connect people to nature education, enhancing quality of life through public access to equestrian and recreational trails. We strive to build a sustainable community through conservation, stewardship, education, outreach and partnerships with neighborhoods, schools, businesses and government."

For more information, go to caledoniaconservancy.org.

