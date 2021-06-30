Caledonia Conservancy seeks voluneers

CALEDONIA — What began in 1994 as a few neighbors coming together to keep riding trails and our unique rural scenery safe from development, has evolved into a nationally accredited land trust with a vision to build our community by connecting people to Caledonia’s trails and green spaces.

Now, more than a quarter of a century later, the Caledonia Conservancy has grown into a nonprofit land trust preserving nearly 300 acres of green space within Caledonia, which includes both hiking and equestrian trails.

It takes more than whacking weeds, building bridges and hoisting hammers to help the conservancy succeed. People with more “desk-based” skills are also needed in these capacities: Marketing/communications, graphic design IT support/website design, mapping/GIS, event planning, project management, education/community engagement, horticulture/native-plant knowledge, legal/real estate services, accounting, engineering and woodwork/carpentry.

The conservancy is also always looking for people with the equipment needed to help maintain the lands — to move fallen trees, to lay crushed stone, to plow parking lots, etc.

To volunteer or for more information, call Suzi Zierten, executive director, at 262-498-4993 or email info@caledoniaconservancy.org.

