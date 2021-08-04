Caledonia Conservancy schedules trailhead walk

CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Conservancy will lead a 90-minute walk at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, on the Short Road Trailhead, 6115 5 Mile Road.

Short Road Trailhead is a a 14.84-acre preserve at the north end of Short Road. A long, grassy lane leads into an old growth woods with bridges and spring flowers. Short Road Trailhead is also adjacent to the Renak-Polak maple/beech forest and parallels the right-of-way which was used by trains running to/from Milwaukee and Chicago.

Parking is very limited at the Short Road Trailhead so people can park at the Kings Corner property and will be carpooled to the trailhead.

Space is limited. To reserve a spot for the walk, go to caledoniaconservancy.org/guided-nature-walks-8-10-21.

