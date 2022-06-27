Caledonia Conservancy plans trail work day July 9

CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Conservancy will host a trail work day at 8:45 a.m. Saturday, July 9. Volunteers will meet at King's Corner, 4813 5 Mile Road.
Participants will divide into groups and leave the parking lot at 9 a.m. to travel to other CC properties. Duties include removing fallen trees and brush and possibly pulling or pruning invasives. Volunteers should wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts, sturdy shoes and heavy duty gloves. Loppers and rakes will be provided; people with hand pruners should bring them.
To sign up to volunteer, contact Sandy DeWalt at sdewalt@wi.rr.com or call her at 262-909-4440.