Caledonia Conservancy member part of TV show

CALEDONIA — Sandy DeWalt, Caledonia Conservancy Stewardship Committee chairperson, was recently interviewed by Channel CBS 58 for the “Racine and Me” segments that are run on the weekends.
The segment is about 3 minutes and provides an overview of the history of the Caledonia Conservancy, the ways people can participate on the land and highlights the Horses and Trails of Caledonia 2021 wall calendar that is for sale.
The segment will air at 7 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, on WMLV and then again at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, on MeTV. Several still pictures of conservancy events may also be included in the segment.
