Caledonia Conservancy Mane Event is Aug. 27

CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Conservancy announces the 20th anniversary of its Mane Event, a scavenger hunt horseback trail ride and obstacle course from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Neubauer Farm, 5551 Short Road.
The Mane Event brings together riders from throughout Wisconsin and northern Illinois who follow a marked trail through conservancy and private land, searching for hidden items. For each object they find and photograph, they are eligible to enter a drawing for prizes. Riders may also participate in an optional obstacle course competition.
Proceeds from the event go toward maintaining more than 20 miles of continuous bridle trails through properties owned by the conservancy or accessed via permission from adjacent landowners.
“Our well-marked and maintained equestrian trail system is one of Caledonia’s true jewels,” said Sandy DeWalt, chair of the Caledonia Conservancy Stewardship Committee. “We’re grateful to our landowners who make this possible and always so excited when the Mane Event brings new riders to our area to experience our beautiful trails.”
Participants must have their own horses and can sign up in advance at caledoniaconservancy.org/maneevent2022. The cost to participate ranges from $30 to $45 per rider depending on when they sign up.
The public is welcome to attend, watch the obstacle competition and participate in the event’s prize raffle.
The Caledonia Conservancy trails are also open to hikers. Information and maps can be found at caledoniaconservancy.org/what-we-offer.