 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Caledonia Conservancy Mane Event is Aug. 27

  • 0

CALEDONIA — The Mane Event Mounted Photo Scavenger Hunt and Obstacle Course, a fundraiser for the Caledonia Conservancy, will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, on the Neubauer Farm, 5551 Short Road.

Participants ride their own horse on marked country trails. Along the way, they find scavenger items and take a cell phone photo. Upon their return, they will receive a raffle ticket for each item found to enter for prizes. Crossing guards will be available at all roads. There is also an optional timed obstacle course in an enclosed grass arena. A prize is awarded to the fastest rider with the most points. Lunch and T-shirts are available for pre-order. 

Costs are: $35 before Aug. 19; $40 Aug. 20-26; $45 day of event. Go to https://go.evvnt.com/1136472-0.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

National Night Out is tonight

National Night Out is tonight

Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc. invites the community to help kick off National Night Out 2022 at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Dr. Hamilton Park, 1732 Howe St.

Watch Now: Related Video

Parents are naming their children after these places

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News