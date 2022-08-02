Caledonia Conservancy Mane Event is Aug. 27

CALEDONIA — The Mane Event Mounted Photo Scavenger Hunt and Obstacle Course, a fundraiser for the Caledonia Conservancy, will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, on the Neubauer Farm, 5551 Short Road.

Participants ride their own horse on marked country trails. Along the way, they find scavenger items and take a cell phone photo. Upon their return, they will receive a raffle ticket for each item found to enter for prizes. Crossing guards will be available at all roads. There is also an optional timed obstacle course in an enclosed grass arena. A prize is awarded to the fastest rider with the most points. Lunch and T-shirts are available for pre-order.