Caledonia Conservancy Mane Event a success

CALEDONIA — The 19th Caledonia Conservancy Mane Event equestrian scavenger hunt was held Aug. 29. Sixty-two horseback riders rode out i teams from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Along the route, crossing guards not only saw riders safely across roads, they also provided the riders with views of each section’s scavenger items. Riders took pictures of what they found, then shared the pictures with a tabulator volunteer at the end of the ride. The number of found items translated into the number of raffle tickets each rider was awarded.

Raffle items were varied from equestrian first aid kits, to bird feeders, treats, custom steppingstones and more. The equines were not left out. Huge tubs of enormous carrots and apples awaited them.

The Neubauer family offered the use of their farm as a staging ground. It took more than 39 volunteers to make the day happen from those welcoming trailers to the final cleanup crew.

Watching rigs from small to huge come through the gate always is exciting. The horses calling out from the trailers, riders tacking up and then heading out. There were western riders, English riders, retired police horses and gaited horses. Each group was photographed as they went out.

Artist Elizabeth Cameron-Erlandsson, who designed and made a number of outdoor mosaics, placed hidden doorknockers in trees, and shared her Monet-style mosaic covered bridge with the riders as they crossed their land.

