CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Conservancy will host The Mane Event from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Neubauer Farm, 5551 Short Road.
The Mane Event is an equestrian fundraiser ride with a scavenger hunt along the route. Additionally, there is scheduled to be an obstacle course option.
The first riders will leave at 9 a.m. The last group will leave at 2 p.m. The ride is expected to take two to three hours to complete and will follow the trails of the Caledonia Conservancy land and that of private landowners who grant access for this event.
There will be prizes for times as well as a raffle and silent auction items as part of the day. Food will be sold. Trailer parking will be available. Proceeds benefit the maintenance of the trails and educational programs for Racine county students.
For more information and entry forms, go to www.caledoniaconservancy.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.