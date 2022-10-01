Caledonia Conservancy fall fundraiser picnic is Oct. 15

CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Conservancy will hold its fall fundraiser picnic from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Palmer farm, 7930 Botting Road (rain or shine). The cost is $5 or $10 per couple/family.

Food will be served all day. People are asked to bring a favorite dish to pass — Appetizers (A-H), salads (I-M) or desserts (N-Z). Activities include a 50/50 raffle, hay rides, pumpkin painting, bouncy house, pony rides, children's crafts, silent and pie auctions and flower bulb sale.

This event is a gathering for anyone who has an interest in nature and the outdoors. The Caledonia Conservancy has served to protect nature trails and green space in Caledonia for preservation and recreation. Hiking and horse trails throughout the owned parcels are open from sunrise to sunset.

For more information about the Caledonia Conservancy, go to caledoniaconservancy.org.