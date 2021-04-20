Caledonia Conservancy bird walk is May 1

CALEDONIA — Members of the Caledonia Conservancy will host a bird walk from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, May 1.

Attendees should meet at the McCalvy Tabor Woods entrance, 5131 Tabor Road. People can park on the cul-de-sac if there is not enough space in the gravel parking lot for the woods.

Rick Fare, past president and current education chair for the Hoy Audubon Society, will lead the group in locating and identifying many of the birds found within Caledonia Conservancy lands. A knowledgeable birder, Fare is also a lifetime member of the Wisconsin Society for Ornithology and the Bluebird Restoration Association of Wisconsin.

It is suggested people bring binoculars. Children are welcome but birds scare easily so quiet is needed.

Reservations are required by contacting Sandy DeWalt at 262-909-4440 or email sdewalt@wi.rr.com. Masks and social distancing are encouraged. Group size is limited.

