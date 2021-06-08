Caledonia Conservancy asking for volunteers

CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Conservancy seeks volunteers for a trail work day on Saturday, June 19, to help keep community trails clean and safe.

Volunteers are asked to meet at 8:45 a.m. at the King's Corner parking lot, 4813 Five Mile Road. Participants will be broken into groups that will head out to various parcels. Participants typically work 9 a.m. to noon but volunteers are welcome to leave early or stay later.

Volunteers will be pulling, planting or pruning as well as hoisting, hammering or hoeing. The conservancy will provide equipment such as loppers, rakes, wheelbarrows. Those who have hand pruners are asked to bring them along. People should wear sturdy shoes and bring gloves, water, sunscreen and bug spray.

To register to volunteer, contact Sandy DeWalt via email at sdewalt@wi.rr.com or call 262-909-4440.

