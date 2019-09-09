{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Caledonia Conservancy will hold a 25th anniversary Land Trust Days Fall Picnic Celebration from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Senne Farm Ltd., 1655 Highway V (rain or shine).

Food will be served all afternoon and a variety of educational activities are planned. The event will feature hay rides, horse rides, silent auction, homemade pie auction, plants for sale, native perennials exhibit, pumpkin carving and children's activities.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a favorite dish to pass — appetizer (A-H), salad (I-M) or dessert (N-Z).

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

There is no admission, however, the suggested donation is $10 or $20 per family.

Since 1994, the Caledonia Conservancy has served to protect nature trails and green space in Caledonia for preservation and recreation. Conservancy-owned parcels have access and are open from sunrise to sunset, with hiking and horse trails throughout. The Caledonia Conservancy is a fully accredited land trust that relies on volunteers and donors to sustain its vision. For more information, go to www.caledoniaconservancy.org.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments