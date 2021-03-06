Caledonia Conservancy announces 2020 volunteer awards

CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Conservancy began in 1993 by seven neighbors who had strong ties with local landowners, who allowed use of their land for horseback riding and were searching for a way to save their equestrian trails from destruction by development. Now, a quarter of a century later, the conservancy has grown into an accredited land trust preserving nearly 40 acres of hiking and equestrian trails, and more than 300 acres of green space within Caledonia.
How was this done? One word. Volunteers.
Over the years, hundreds of volunteers have contributed thousands of hours (and money) to the mission of the Caledonia Conservancy.
A formal “thank you,” the conservancy’s annual awards program is a formal and public way to recognize the businesses and individuals who standout in their contributions. Nominations are made by individuals or committees of the conservancy. All are then reviewed by the Board of Directors and final selections are made based on the criteria of each award category. Recipients are:
Outstanding Business Sponsor — A business that is active in the Caledonia Conservancy, promoting, encouraging and collaborating with the conservancy. A business that encourages company employees to work together for the mutual benefit of both organizations; have a measurable impact through sustained volunteer involvement by sharing time, talent and resources.
This award goes to Julie and Chris Becker of Trademark Graphics. It was through a walk in the Gordon section of Tabor Woods that Sandy DeWalt bumped into the Beckers. Turned out that the Beckers lived near this particular conservancy walking trail. As owners of Trademark Graphics, the couple offered to create any sign or banner that the conservancy would need to support public engagement, events and safety. That was in was 2007 and since then, signs and banners have appeared as needed.
Outstanding Volunteer — A person who has shown great dedication to the Caledonia Conservancy and its mission; someone who volunteers in many or all aspects of the CC operation, programming and/or services of the conservancy.
This award goes to Marcia Wensing who is certified by the International Society of Arboriculture and has shared that expertise with the conservancy in so many ways. Her knowledge and teaching skills have enabled other volunteers to fight plant invasives, restore degraded areas on the properties and acquire grants that resulted in improvements on several properties.
This past year, Wensing took on the huge task of designing a plan for the Tollaksen Memorial planting at King’s Corner. This project was done to honor Terry Tollaksen who was a part of the Caledonia Conservancy from its beginning. Wensing’s work encompassed the selection of more than 100 trees, shrubs and bushes native to Wisconsin. As this project landscape section of King’s Corner matures, everyone can learn first-hand about Wisconsin native plants.
Outstanding Supporter — This award may go to an individual that supports the organization through time, talent or monetary donations whether funds or in-kind. A person or business that has contributed to the success of the Caledonia Conservancy and its events and programs throughout the year.
This award goes to Chad Ishman. Sometimes when we think of the word, supporter, we think in terms of financial support. Yes, that is one type of supporter, yet equally important are those who support the conservancy with a commitment of their time, equipment and talent. Ishman, who lives adjacent to the Short Road Trailhead, a walking, hiking and picnic area, has quietly and consistently made access to the trail better, improved the usage of its resource shed and helps with the care of the trail area.
“After a few short conversations with Sandy DeWalt, and meeting other members like Joe Weinzatl, I learned that everyone in your organization believes that working alongside of people, neighbors and the community builds stronger relationships and bonds that makes our community a better place,” stated Ishman on why he enjoys and supports the work of the conservancy. “I ﬁgured if you are going to keep a beautiful place like the Short Road Trailhead in my backyard, then who better to help with the upkeep so others can enjoy it as well.”
The Caledonia Conservancy is a nonprofit organization focused on building the community by connecting people to Caledonia’s trails and green spaces. For more information, go to CaledoniaConservancy.org.
“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it's the only thing that ever has.”
— Margaret Mead