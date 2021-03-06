Caledonia Conservancy announces 2020 volunteer awards

Outstanding Supporter — This award may go to an individual that supports the organization through time, talent or monetary donations whether funds or in-kind. A person or business that has contributed to the success of the Caledonia Conservancy and its events and programs throughout the year.

This award goes to Chad Ishman. Sometimes when we think of the word, supporter, we think in terms of financial support. Yes, that is one type of supporter, yet equally important are those who support the conservancy with a commitment of their time, equipment and talent. Ishman, who lives adjacent to the Short Road Trailhead, a walking, hiking and picnic area, has quietly and consistently made access to the trail better, improved the usage of its resource shed and helps with the care of the trail area.

“After a few short conversations with Sandy DeWalt, and meeting other members like Joe Weinzatl, I learned that everyone in your organization believes that working alongside of people, neighbors and the community builds stronger relationships and bonds that makes our community a better place,” stated Ishman on why he enjoys and supports the work of the conservancy. “I ﬁgured if you are going to keep a beautiful place like the Short Road Trailhead in my backyard, then who better to help with the upkeep so others can enjoy it as well.”

The Caledonia Conservancy is a nonprofit organization focused on building the community by connecting people to Caledonia’s trails and green spaces. For more information, go to CaledoniaConservancy.org.

