 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Caledonia Conservancy accepting donations for trail tags
0 comments

Caledonia Conservancy accepting donations for trail tags

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Caledonia Conservancy trail tag

A Caledonia Conservancy trail tag.

CALEDONIA — People can help the Caledonia Conservancy maintain its trails and add more to the system by buying a trail tag.

The conservancy stewards nearly 300 acres of green space and nearly 40 miles of walking and equestrian trails. The lands/trails are open year-round.

With the changing of the seasons comes a long list of trail to-do’s like clearing any debris, ensuring signage is clear & accurate, and repairing bridges and other features. In addition to ongoing maintenance, we are always working to add new trails and activities too.

A minimum donation of $30 is asked but higher donations are accepted.

People can enjoy these Caledonia Conservancy properties:

  • King’s Corner at 4813 5 Mile Road: Nearly 37 acres, this area features horse and walking trails around a large open field with a wooded back area. The area also has activities like tic-tac-toe, checkers and hopscotch; each built with elements from nature.
  • Neighborhood Central Walk at 1934 4 ½ Mile Road: Hiking trails circle this 16.74-acre wooded wetland and are best enjoyed in dry weather or winter.
  • Short Road Trailhead at 6111 Short Road: A long grassy lane leads into 14.84 acres of old-growth woods with bridges and spring flowers. The trails connect to the right of way that extends from 6 Mile Road south to 5 Mile Road.
  • Tabor Woods at 5118 Pine Tree Circle/5131 Tabor Road: Offering walking and horse trails, as well as a stroller-accessible path (in dry conditions), this 34.23-acre property includes old-growth forest more than 100 years in age and is comprised of three sections — McCalvy, Cameron-Erlandsson and Gordon Tabor Woods.
  • Trout Ponds Prairie at 4819 4 Mile Road: Nearly 31 acres of prairies and natural riverside wild lands, including seven ponds, this areas contains trails for horses and walkers.

To make a donation for a trail tag, go to caledoniaconservancy.org and click on Trail Tags.

Trail Work Days

The Caledonia Conservancy has planned these trail work days:

  • April 10 — Trail cleanup at King's Corner. Wear long pants, sturdy shoes that can get dirty, long-sleeved shirts and bring gloves. Bring hand pruners if possible; loppers and rakes will be provided.
  • April 22 — McCalvy Tabor Woods is a joint effort with St. Rita’s eighth-graders to spread wood chips on the trails. Adults are needed to help guide them and assist. Wear long pants, gloves and sturdy shoes. Tarps, wheelbarrows and rakes will be provided.

To volunteer, contact Sandy DeWalt at sdewalt@wi.rr.com or call 262-909-4440.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 10: Here are 5 strategies to help you pay down credit card debt

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ask Mr. Dad: Keep an eye on animal violence
Column

Ask Mr. Dad: Keep an eye on animal violence

Dear Mr. Dad: Like most families, thanks to ongoing shelter-in-place orders and schools having been shut down, our family (which includes me, my husband and two children, ages 3 and 4, who really love animals) has spent a lot more time than usual in front of the TV. We’ve seen a lot of great movies and videos together. But for some reason no one can explain, my husband has taken to showing our children programs that feature lions, cheetahs, sharks, hawks and even spiders hunting down and killing other animals. The other day they watched a long, gruesome video of a killing scene involving some kind of gazelle, two tigers and a crocodile. I think that our children are too young for such cruel nature shows, but my husband disagrees. I think we should be finding examples of animals helping one another to teach them about empathy, but their father thinks they need to learn about how the world really is. What do you think?

What's Going On
Faith & Community

What's Going On

What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News