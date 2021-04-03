Caledonia Conservancy accepting donations for trail tags

CALEDONIA — People can help the Caledonia Conservancy maintain its trails and add more to the system by buying a trail tag.
The conservancy stewards nearly 300 acres of green space and nearly 40 miles of walking and equestrian trails. The lands/trails are open year-round.
With the changing of the seasons comes a long list of trail to-do’s like clearing any debris, ensuring signage is clear & accurate, and repairing bridges and other features. In addition to ongoing maintenance, we are always working to add new trails and activities too.
A minimum donation of $30 is asked but higher donations are accepted.
People can enjoy these Caledonia Conservancy properties:
- King’s Corner at 4813 5 Mile Road: Nearly 37 acres, this area features horse and walking trails around a large open field with a wooded back area. The area also has activities like tic-tac-toe, checkers and hopscotch; each built with elements from nature.
- Neighborhood Central Walk at 1934 4 ½ Mile Road: Hiking trails circle this 16.74-acre wooded wetland and are best enjoyed in dry weather or winter.
- Short Road Trailhead at 6111 Short Road: A long grassy lane leads into 14.84 acres of old-growth woods with bridges and spring flowers. The trails connect to the right of way that extends from 6 Mile Road south to 5 Mile Road.
- Tabor Woods at 5118 Pine Tree Circle/5131 Tabor Road: Offering walking and horse trails, as well as a stroller-accessible path (in dry conditions), this 34.23-acre property includes old-growth forest more than 100 years in age and is comprised of three sections — McCalvy, Cameron-Erlandsson and Gordon Tabor Woods.
- Trout Ponds Prairie at 4819 4 Mile Road: Nearly 31 acres of prairies and natural riverside wild lands, including seven ponds, this areas contains trails for horses and walkers.