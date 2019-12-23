Cabin Fever 5K set Jan. 19

BURLINGTON — A Cabin Fever 5K will be held in conjunction with Hot Chocolate Fest from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19.
The race begins at 9 a.m. and the start and finish line will be at Wehmhoff Jucker Park, 408 E. Washington St. Participants will assemble at 8:45 a.m. at Veterans Terrace, 589 Milwaukee Ave., and then make their way to the start line at the park. Awards will be presented.
To register for the event, go to 5Kevents.org and click on Upcoming Events.
This event supports the Burlington Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call 262-763-6044 or email info@burlingtonchamber.org.