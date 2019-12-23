Cabin Fever 5K set Jan. 19

BURLINGTON — A Cabin Fever 5K will be held in conjunction with Hot Chocolate Fest from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19.

The race begins at 9 a.m. and the start and finish line will be at Wehmhoff Jucker Park, 408 E. Washington St. Participants will assemble at 8:45 a.m. at Veterans Terrace, 589 Milwaukee Ave., and then make their way to the start line at the park. Awards will be presented.