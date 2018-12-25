Try 1 month for 99¢

BURLINGTON — The Cabin Fever 5K is scheduled to be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, during Hot Chocolate Fest.

Participants will assemble at 8:45 a.m. at Veterans Terrace, 589 Milwaukee Ave. Packet pickup is from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m.

The timed event features at T-shirt, finisher’s medal, goody bag, raffle, food and drinks, and awards.

The registration fee is $40; $25 for no swag option. To register, go to www.5kevents.org.

