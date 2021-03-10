 Skip to main content
Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin grants available
Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin grants available

Wisconsin businesses and farmers who are looking to grow within local markets are encouraged to apply for a Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin grant.

To qualify, applicants must be individuals, groups or business involved in Wisconsin production agriculture, food processing, food distribution, food warehousing, retail food establishments or agricultural tourism operations. Since the grant began in 2008, there have been more 450 applications submitted. Of those applicants, 76 projects have been funded all over Wisconsin. Previous grant recipients have generated nearly $10 million in new local food sales, created and retained more than 200 jobs and assisted thousands of producers and markets.

Proposals must be received by noon March 26. The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) will award up to $30,000 in grant funding; requests can be between $5,000 and $50,000. Each proposal must include a cover page, a completed budget template and a project description.

Applications can be found online at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/BuyLocalBuyWisconsinGrants.aspx.

