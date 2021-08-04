 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Business Expo Aug. 14 at Bryant Center
0 Comments

Business Expo Aug. 14 at Bryant Center

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Racine County and the African American Chamber of Commerce Greater Racine will host a Business Expo from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive. The public is invited.

This family event will include food, music, health information, blood pressure testing, artwork, Cops 'N Kids book giveaway and a Birthing Project baby packet giveaway.

The Racine Mobile Vaccine Clinic will be on site giving COVID-19 vaccinations.

For more information, call 262-456-7427 or email aaccgr@dls.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is your house an asset or a liability?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News