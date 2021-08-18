 Skip to main content
Burlington to honor little league champs with parade
Burlington to honor little league champs with parade

BURLINGTON — The City of Burlington will honor the Burlington Little League 10/11 all-star state champions and Burlington Little League 9/10 all-star state runners up with a celebratory parade at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23.

The parade will start by exiting Menards parking lot, proceeding down Milwaukee Avenue (Highway 36), turning onto Pine Street and ending at Wehmhoff Square where a program will follow.

The City of Burlington, Town of Burlington and Rochester fire departments will have the players on their fire trucks. The public is invited to line the streets and cheer for the boys and coaches.

