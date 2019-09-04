BURLINGTON — Two teenagers from Burlington were selected as state youth leaders for Wisconsin Job’s Daughters at the group’s annual Job’s Daughters Jamboree, held Aug. 16-18 at Green Lake Conference Center in Green Lake.
Ashton Campbell, 18, and a 2019 graduate of Burlington High School, was elected as Grand Bethel honored queen. She is the daughter of Todd and Mary Campbell of Burlington and will plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. As honored queen, Campbell will represent the members of Job’s Daughters in Wisconsin to other Masonic organizations until August 2020.
Sarah Korducki, 18, and a senior at Burlington High School, was chosen Miss Wisconsin Job’s Daughter. Her duties are to serve as the public relations representative of the organization to the public and help local chapters in their promotion efforts. She will also compete in the Miss International Job's Daughter pageant at the organization's Supreme Session in July 2020. Korducki is the daughter of Kristie and Bill Korducki of Burlington.
Both girls are members and past honored queens of Bethel 76, which meets at the Burlington Masonic Center on Kane Street. The teens joined the organization together at age 10.
Job’s Daughters is an organization for young women ages 10 to 20. Members learn important skills that benefit them now as well as in the future, such as leadership, organization, teamwork, public speaking and self-reliance in a fun, educational and uplifting environment. The lessons of Job’s Daughters are taught around the framework of respect for parents and home, loyalty to flag and country and reverence for God.
For more information about Job’s Daughters, visit www.jobsdaughtersinternational.org or www.wijdi.org. For information on upcoming events or how to join, contact Kristie Korducki, Bethel guardian, at kristiekorducki@wi.rr.com or call 262-210-6170.
