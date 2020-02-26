Burlington students are essay contest winners

RACINE — Three eighth-grade students from Burlington were state level winners in the annual Catholic Citizenship Essay Contest, sponsored by the Supreme and Wisconsin State councils of the Knights of Columbus in cooperation with participating local councils throughout Wisconsin.

The contest theme was “Discuss the Meaning of Virtue and How You Live and Embody the Virtue of Charity.” Essays were judged at the local council level and then first- and second-place winners were forwarded to the state level competition. First- and second-place state winners receive gift cards. All who placed at the state level received medals, ribbons and certificates of merit. First- and second-place winners are sent on to the KC Supreme Council in New Haven, Conn., for international competition.