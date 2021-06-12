Burlington Library wins grant

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library was among winners of the Read Africa grant competition.

This grant will enrich the library’s collection of African literature with new titles that will enable readers to deepen their understanding of Africa.

The African Studies Program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison is distributing more than $20,000 in funding to 34 libraries, representing 14 of Wisconsin’s 16 library systems.

“We were pleased to receive so many high quality and creative proposals for the READ AFRICA program,” said associate director of UW-Madison’s African Studies Program, Aleia McCord. “We’re thrilled to support librarians in their efforts to offer Wisconsin residents access to titles and programming that brings knowledge about the diversity of the African continent to communities across the state.”

