BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., now has access to Transparent Language Online and KidSpeak language learning products for all Burlington Public Library cardholders through the Prairie Lakes Library System.

Transparent Language Online provides an engaging experience for language learners looking to build their vocabulary; practice their listening, speaking, reading and writing skills, and maintain what they learn. There are courses and supplemental resources in more than 110 languages.

KidSpeak is an age-appropriate online language course designed for children ages 6 and older. Accessible through Transparent Language Online, KidSpeak introduces children to English, Spanish, French, Italian and Mandarin Chinese. More than 40 activities, puzzles and songs guide young learners through the basics, along with a cartoon “friend” who speaks the language.

Transparent Language Online can be accessed on almost any device. For more information, go to burlingtonlibrary.org.