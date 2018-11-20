BURLINGTON — People who don't take themselves too seriously and enjoy spinning a yarn, can obtain immortality (sort of) by being the 2018 winner of the Burlington Liars Club’s annual World Champion Lie Contest.
The Burlington Liars Club, which began in 1929, has been running this contest annually and it has gained worldwide attention. Over the years, the winning lies have covered a range of topics from weather to politics to family life. People do not want to miss their chance to be an even bigger fibber than 2017 winner Dennis Mueller of Fond du Lac who wrote, “I worked all morning building the best ground blind of my life. When I went out in the afternoon to go bow hunting I couldn’t find it.”
The deadline to submit an entry is Sunday, Dec. 16. Any lies received after that time will be entered in next year’s competition. Send entries to: Burlington Liars’ Club, P.O. Box 156, Burlington, WI 53105 or send an email to championlies@gmail.com along with your name, address and entry. To become an official card carrying member of the Burlington Liars Club, include $1 for each membership along with a self-addressed, stamped envelope.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.