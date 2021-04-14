Burlington Haylofters planning readers theater, virtual talent show

BURLINGTON — Haylofters happenings this spring include an online 2021 Talent show and introduction to Readers Theater.

Burlington’s Got Talent submissions are due by May 1. Haylofters has purchased ASCAP and BMI licenses so any music used from these two sources or public domain is allowed. A variety of talent is wanted including singers, musicians, jugglers, dancers, animal acts, etc.

To enter, submit a 2-minute horizontal video uploaded to Media@theHaylofters.com. Then send $5 and include name, address and phone number and send to: Haylofters Inc, P.Ox Box 164, Burlington, WI 53105. Indicate if the talent is an age 16 or younger or an adult.

Haylofters Readers Theater in conjunction with the Burlington Public Library will be held on the second Tuesday May through September. People may participate or spectate. To allow for social distancing the meetings will take place at the shelter in Wehmhoff Jucker Park, 416 E. Washington St.

Readers theater is a style of theater where dramatic readings of plays takes place without costumes, special lighting, props or scenery. Each meeting will include three to five play scripts and those attending will be asked if they would like to participate in reading a character.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0