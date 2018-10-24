BURLINGTON — Burlington DeMolay will host an open house from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30, at the Burlington Masonic Center, 325 N. Kane St.
DeMolay International is the organization for young men ages 12 to 21 who want to improve themselves, and make long-lasting friends throughout the world. This youth leadership organization is celebrating its 100th year.
For more information, contact Shawn Noble via email at sir.galahad@widemolay.org.
