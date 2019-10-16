{{featured_button_text}}

BURLINGTON — Entries are being accepted for the annual Burlington Christmas Parade to be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. The theme is “A Hogwarts Christmas...in Burlington.”

The Christmas tree lighting follows the parade in Wehmhoff Square where visitors can meet live reindeer and snow dogs, listen to carolers, and enjoy hot chocolate and cookies. Children can also visit with Santa in his Chalet.

To participate in the parade and complete a registration form, go to the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce website, burlingtonchamber.org, visit the Chamber office at 113 E. Chestnut St., call 262-763-6044 or email info@burlingtonchamber.org.

