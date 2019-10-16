BURLINGTON — Entries are being accepted for the annual Burlington Christmas Parade to be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. The theme is “A Hogwarts Christmas...in Burlington.”
The Christmas tree lighting follows the parade in Wehmhoff Square where visitors can meet live reindeer and snow dogs, listen to carolers, and enjoy hot chocolate and cookies. Children can also visit with Santa in his Chalet.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
To participate in the parade and complete a registration form, go to the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce website, burlingtonchamber.org, visit the Chamber office at 113 E. Chestnut St., call 262-763-6044 or email info@burlingtonchamber.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.