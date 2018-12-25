BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce will celebrate its 75th year at its annual Dinner and Auction from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, at Veterans Terrace, 589 Milwaukee Ave. The public is invited.
Food will be donated by Gooseberries Fresh Food Market.
To donate an item or service, or for information on attending the event, call the chamber at 262-763-6044 or send email to info@burlingtonchamber.org.
Available auction items will be showcased at www.burlingtonchamber.org.
