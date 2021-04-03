 Skip to main content
Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce announces award recipients
Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce announces award recipients

Lebak

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce announced its 2020 award recipients.

These awards highlight people around Burlington who are making an impact in business, professions, politics and economic development. The intent is to recognize those in key roles whose work ethic and body of work are making important contributions to commerce and life in the area. Award recipients are:

Service Award

Each year the BACC pays tribute to a person or persons who have helped the Chamber of Commerce and the Burlington community the most throughout the year.

Five people were honored for making Christmas season special for thousands of children by portraying Mr. and Mrs. Claus at the Santa Chalet. They are Judy Bratz, Glen Rubach, Tom Lebak, and Shelly and Kurt Leverenz.

Lebak and the Leverenz’s also serve on the chamber’s Advisory Board and help out at chamber events.

Friend of Burlington

The Friend of Burlington Award honors someone who has made a significant and notable contribution to the community in a manner that exemplifies leadership, community service and involvement. The award goes to Jeff Koenen.

Koenen joined the BACC Board of Directors in 2014 but prior to that served on many committees. He served as president in 2019 and he co-chaired and helped with the Home and Garden Show. Koenen also provides leadership and participates in multiple local organizations.

Volunteer of the Year

The Volunteer of the Year Award is awarded to a member of the community who has volunteered the most time and energy on behalf of the chamber. This award goes to Jennie Amborn.

Amborn has been an integral part of Burlington her entire life by donating her time and talents. Her long history with the chamber spans over 15 years. She has been a part of the Ambassador Club since 2005 and and now serves as president. She also volunteers on the BACC annual dinner and auction committee, Greater Chocolate City Golf Outing, Chocolate Extravaganza and Home and Garden Show, and assisted the City of Burlington by serving on the Park Board.

President’s Award

The President’s Award honors someone who has made a significant and notable contribution to our community in a manner that exemplifies leadership, community service and involvement. This award goes to Tony Martin.

Martin joined the chamber Board of Directors in 2017. He was instrumental in coordinating and completing the new Santa Chalet which premiered in December 2020. His support and generosity extends to chamber events, leadership and his community at large.

Judy Bratz

Bratz
GLEN-RUBACH.jpg

Rubach
SHELLY-LEVERENZ.jpg

S. Leverenz
KURT-LEVERENZ.jpg

K. Leverenz
JEFF-KOENEN.jpg

Koenen
JENNIFER-AMBORN.jpg

Amborn
TONY-MARTIN.jpg

Martin
