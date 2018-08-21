BURLINGTON — The annual open house, pancake breakfast/brat and burger lunch Fly In-Drive In will be held at 8 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 26, at the Burlington Municipal Airport, 703 Airport Drive. There is no admission fee.
Classic airplanes, classic cars and vintage biplane rides will be featured.
The Burlington High School B’Jazzled members and their parents will cook breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m., and Burlington Fire Department staff will cook burgers, hot dogs and brats from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Southern Wisconsin’s Gypsy Air Tours is back offering airplane rides for fee from 8 a.m. to sunset. This 1930’s airplane seats two passengers at a time. For more information, go to www.gypsyairtours.com.
